Contrasting of Range Resources Corporation (RRC) and Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSEU)

We are contrasting Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) and Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSEU) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Range Resources Corporation 9 0.31 N/A -7.28 0.00 Rosehill Resources Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Range Resources Corporation 0.00% -35.3% -15.6% Rosehill Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Range Resources Corporation and Rosehill Resources Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Range Resources Corporation 1 2 4 2.57 Rosehill Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Range Resources Corporation’s upside potential is 186.35% at a $11.54 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Range Resources Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Range Resources Corporation 2.34% -15.7% -36.99% -51.62% -60.95% -40.54% Rosehill Resources Inc. -16.51% 2.05% -69.01% -67.01% 0% 12.94%

For the past year Range Resources Corporation had bearish trend while Rosehill Resources Inc. had bullish trend.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. The company holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana region of the United States. It owns and operates 4,526 net producing wells and approximately 899,000 net acres under lease in the Appalachian region; 392 net producing wells and approximately 187,000 net acres under lease in the North Louisiana region; and 337 net producing wells and approximately 209,000 net acres under lease in the Texas Panhandle, as well as in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma, and the Nemaha Uplift of Northern Oklahoma and Kansas. The company markets and sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to natural gas processors or users of NGLs; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 12.1 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalents. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in 1998. Range Resources Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.