Contrasting of Range Resources Corporation (RRC) and Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Both Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) and Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Range Resources Corporation 4 -0.59 243.19M -7.28 0.00 Rattler Midstream LP 18 0.00 41.31M 0.58 31.97

Table 1 demonstrates Range Resources Corporation and Rattler Midstream LP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Range Resources Corporation 5,811,963,769.33% -35.3% -15.6% Rattler Midstream LP 227,477,973.57% 13.7% 12.5%

Liquidity

Range Resources Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Rattler Midstream LP are 0.7 and 0.6 respectively. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Range Resources Corporation and Rattler Midstream LP’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Range Resources Corporation 1 3 1 2.20 Rattler Midstream LP 0 3 6 2.67

The average price target of Range Resources Corporation is $6.95, with potential upside of 91.99%. On the other hand, Rattler Midstream LP’s potential upside is 31.73% and its average price target is $22.67. Based on the data delivered earlier, Range Resources Corporation is looking more favorable than Rattler Midstream LP, analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Range Resources Corporation and Rattler Midstream LP are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 32.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Range Resources Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 3% are Rattler Midstream LP’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Range Resources Corporation 2.34% -15.7% -36.99% -51.62% -60.95% -40.54% Rattler Midstream LP -1.17% -5.89% 0% 0% 0% -3.64%

For the past year Range Resources Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than Rattler Midstream LP.

Summary

Rattler Midstream LP beats Range Resources Corporation on 8 of the 12 factors.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. The company holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana region of the United States. It owns and operates 4,526 net producing wells and approximately 899,000 net acres under lease in the Appalachian region; 392 net producing wells and approximately 187,000 net acres under lease in the North Louisiana region; and 337 net producing wells and approximately 209,000 net acres under lease in the Texas Panhandle, as well as in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma, and the Nemaha Uplift of Northern Oklahoma and Kansas. The company markets and sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to natural gas processors or users of NGLs; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 12.1 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalents. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in 1998. Range Resources Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.