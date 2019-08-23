Contrasting of Range Resources Corporation (RRC) and Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL)

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) and Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Range Resources Corporation 8 0.29 N/A -7.28 0.00 Permianville Royalty Trust 3 5.99 N/A 0.40 6.43

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Range Resources Corporation and Permianville Royalty Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Range Resources Corporation and Permianville Royalty Trust’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Range Resources Corporation 0.00% -35.3% -15.6% Permianville Royalty Trust 0.00% 15.4% 15.4%

Volatility & Risk

Range Resources Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 9.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.91 beta. In other hand, Permianville Royalty Trust has beta of 1.46 which is 46.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Range Resources Corporation and Permianville Royalty Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Range Resources Corporation 1 2 4 2.57 Permianville Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Range Resources Corporation is $11.54, with potential upside of 192.89%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Range Resources Corporation and Permianville Royalty Trust are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 4.8% respectively. Range Resources Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 31.8% of Permianville Royalty Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Range Resources Corporation 2.34% -15.7% -36.99% -51.62% -60.95% -40.54% Permianville Royalty Trust -0.78% -10.56% -23.03% -0.65% -23.03% 35.11%

For the past year Range Resources Corporation had bearish trend while Permianville Royalty Trust had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Permianville Royalty Trust beats Range Resources Corporation.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. The company holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana region of the United States. It owns and operates 4,526 net producing wells and approximately 899,000 net acres under lease in the Appalachian region; 392 net producing wells and approximately 187,000 net acres under lease in the North Louisiana region; and 337 net producing wells and approximately 209,000 net acres under lease in the Texas Panhandle, as well as in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma, and the Nemaha Uplift of Northern Oklahoma and Kansas. The company markets and sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to natural gas processors or users of NGLs; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 12.1 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalents. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in 1998. Range Resources Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive an 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018. Permianville Royalty Trust was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.