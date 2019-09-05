Contrasting of Range Resources Corporation (RRC) and Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. (NYSE:MPO)

Both Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) and Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. (NYSE:MPO) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Range Resources Corporation 8 0.32 N/A -7.28 0.00 Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.97 4.68

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Range Resources Corporation 0.00% -35.3% -15.6% Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

0.7 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Range Resources Corporation. Its rival Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Range Resources Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Range Resources Corporation and Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Range Resources Corporation 1 3 1 2.20 Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Range Resources Corporation has an average target price of $7.15, and a 71.46% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Range Resources Corporation shares and 98.5% of Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. shares. About 0.9% of Range Resources Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% are Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Range Resources Corporation 2.34% -15.7% -36.99% -51.62% -60.95% -40.54% Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. -9.72% -25.53% -64.23% -53.29% -65.37% -39.41%

For the past year Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. has weaker performance than Range Resources Corporation

Summary

Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Range Resources Corporation.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. The company holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana region of the United States. It owns and operates 4,526 net producing wells and approximately 899,000 net acres under lease in the Appalachian region; 392 net producing wells and approximately 187,000 net acres under lease in the North Louisiana region; and 337 net producing wells and approximately 209,000 net acres under lease in the Texas Panhandle, as well as in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma, and the Nemaha Uplift of Northern Oklahoma and Kansas. The company markets and sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to natural gas processors or users of NGLs; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 12.1 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalents. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in 1998. Range Resources Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Midstates Petroleum Company, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s operations are primarily focused on exploration and production activities in the Mississippian Lime and Anadarko Basin. As of December 31, 2016, its Mississippian Lime assets consisted of approximately 103,093 net acres in the Mississippian Lime trend in Woods and Alfalfa counties of Oklahoma, as well as approximately 12,894 net acres in Lincoln County, Oklahoma; and Anadarko Basin assets consisted of approximately 104,925 net acres in the Anadarko Basin located in Texas and western Oklahoma. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.