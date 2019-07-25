Contrasting of Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC) and Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR)

Since Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) and Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) are part of the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ramaco Resources Inc. 6 0.93 N/A 0.66 9.91 Ciner Resources LP 22 0.68 N/A 2.49 7.71

Table 1 demonstrates Ramaco Resources Inc. and Ciner Resources LP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Ciner Resources LP seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Ramaco Resources Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Ramaco Resources Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Ciner Resources LP, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Ramaco Resources Inc. and Ciner Resources LP’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ramaco Resources Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 13.7% Ciner Resources LP 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ramaco Resources Inc. are 1.6 and 1. Competitively, Ciner Resources LP has 2.9 and 2.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ciner Resources LP’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ramaco Resources Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ramaco Resources Inc. and Ciner Resources LP has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76.8% and 9.3%. Insiders owned roughly 41.2% of Ramaco Resources Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Ciner Resources LP’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ramaco Resources Inc. -1.36% 13.72% 9.53% 9.9% -11.37% 32.32% Ciner Resources LP -17.28% -21.83% -23.3% -20.24% -22.15% -10.72%

For the past year Ramaco Resources Inc. had bullish trend while Ciner Resources LP had bearish trend.

Summary

Ramaco Resources Inc. beats Ciner Resources LP on 6 of the 10 factors.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. produces and sells metallurgical coal in central and northern Appalachia. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 17,128 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind coal property consisting of approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral located on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 43,281 acres of controlled mineral located in Virginia; and RAM Mine property consisting of approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral located in southwestern Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Lexington, Kentucky.

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming. As of December 31, 2016, it had proven and probable reserves of approximately 263.5 million short tons of trona. Ciner Resource Partners LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as OCI Resources LP and changed its name to Ciner Resources LP in November 2015. Ciner Resources LP is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Ciner Resources LP operates as a subsidiary of Ciner Wyoming Holding Co.