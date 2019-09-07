Contrasting of Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL) and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)

Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael Holdings Inc. 18 64.77 N/A -0.08 0.00 Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 7 2.25 N/A -4.80 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Rafael Holdings Inc. and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Rafael Holdings Inc. and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -2.9% Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Rafael Holdings Inc. and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 36.3% and 21.13%. About 11.59% of Rafael Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rafael Holdings Inc. -2.59% -23.36% 27.78% 21.34% 126.97% 161.03% Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. -0.35% 0% -58.26% -83.87% -83.87% -84.76%

For the past year Rafael Holdings Inc. has 161.03% stronger performance while Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. has -84.76% weaker performance.

Summary

Rafael Holdings Inc. beats Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. It also develops CF102 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of liver cancer and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases, as well as for hepatocellular carcinoma and hepatitis C virus diseases; and CF602, which is in pre-clinical trial for the treatment of sexual dysfunction. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Petah-Tikva, Israel.