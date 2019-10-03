Contrasting of Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC)

Since Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael Holdings Inc. 20 0.00 7.05M -0.08 0.00 Benitec Biopharma Limited 1 0.00 9.03M -0.82 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Rafael Holdings Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael Holdings Inc. 34,832,015.81% -3.3% -2.9% Benitec Biopharma Limited 1,267,546,322.29% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Rafael Holdings Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 36.3% and 4.11%. Insiders owned roughly 11.59% of Rafael Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rafael Holdings Inc. -2.59% -23.36% 27.78% 21.34% 126.97% 161.03% Benitec Biopharma Limited 26.87% 11.45% -51.43% -39.29% -60.83% -43.33%

For the past year Rafael Holdings Inc. has 161.03% stronger performance while Benitec Biopharma Limited has -43.33% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Benitec Biopharma Limited beats Rafael Holdings Inc.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.

Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.