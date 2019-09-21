Contrasting of Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL) and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael Holdings Inc. 18 74.29 N/A -0.08 0.00 ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 72 4.05 N/A 1.15 73.62

Table 1 highlights Rafael Holdings Inc. and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -2.9% ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 7% 3.1%

Liquidity

Rafael Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 15 and 15 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 0.9 and 0.7 respectively. Rafael Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Rafael Holdings Inc. and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rafael Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $74.5, while its potential upside is 2.87%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Rafael Holdings Inc. and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 36.3% and 86.2%. Insiders held 11.59% of Rafael Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.3% of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rafael Holdings Inc. -2.59% -23.36% 27.78% 21.34% 126.97% 161.03% ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.72% 2.27% 20.43% 55.98% 25.49% 87.89%

For the past year Rafael Holdings Inc. was more bullish than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Rafael Holdings Inc.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and Hydrocortisone Enema and Cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis. It also provides Hydrocortisone Rectal Cream to treat inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; Lithium Carbonate ER and Lithobid for bipolar disorder; Mesalamine Enema to treat distal ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, or proctitis; Methazolamide to treat ocular conditions; and Metoclopramide and Reglan to treat gastroesophageal reflux. In addition, the company offers Nilutamide to treat metastatic prostate cancer; Nimodipine that reduces the ischemic deficits in patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage; Opium Tincture to treat diarrhea; Oxycodone capsules and oral solution for pain; Propafenone to treat arrhythmia; Propranolol ER and Inderal LA for managing hypertension in patients with angina pectoris; and Vancomycin and Vancocin for use in treating C. difficile-associated diarrhea and enterocolitis. Further, it provides contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.