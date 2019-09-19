Contrasting of Radware Ltd. (RDWR) and Vocera Communications Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Since Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) and Vocera Communications Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) are part of the Communication Equipment industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radware Ltd. 25 4.85 N/A 0.37 70.53 Vocera Communications Inc. 30 4.51 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Radware Ltd. and Vocera Communications Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radware Ltd. 0.00% 4.7% 3.2% Vocera Communications Inc. 0.00% -6.2% -2.8%

Volatility and Risk

Radware Ltd.’s current beta is 0.88 and it happens to be 12.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Vocera Communications Inc. is 82.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.18 beta.

Liquidity

Radware Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. On the competitive side is, Vocera Communications Inc. which has a 4.6 Current Ratio and a 4.5 Quick Ratio. Vocera Communications Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Radware Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Radware Ltd. and Vocera Communications Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Radware Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Vocera Communications Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Vocera Communications Inc. has a consensus target price of $35, with potential upside of 38.23%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Radware Ltd. and Vocera Communications Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 73.3% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 28.5% of Radware Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2% of Vocera Communications Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radware Ltd. 5.48% 6.72% 5.73% 10.24% 0.08% 16.16% Vocera Communications Inc. -10.5% -20.38% -20.28% -35.86% -14.32% -34.76%

For the past year Radware Ltd. has 16.16% stronger performance while Vocera Communications Inc. has -34.76% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Radware Ltd. beats Vocera Communications Inc.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers application and network security solutions, such as DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber command and control application. It also provides cloud-based emergency response team, attack mitigation, and firewall services; and subscription-based security update and RSA fraud action feed. In addition, the company offers application delivery solutions comprising Alteon NG, an application delivery controller/load balancer for Web, cloud, and mobile based applications; LinkProof NG, a multi-homing and enterprise gateway solution for connectivity of enterprise and cloud-based applications; and FastView, a Web performance optimization and acceleration for end-user devices and browsers. Additionally, it offers APSolute Vision, a management and monitoring tool for companyÂ’s application delivery and application security solutions; application performance monitoring, an end-to-end monitoring solution; and vDirect, service orchestration and automation engine designed for software-defined data centers and clouds. The company sells its products primarily to independent distributors, including value added resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Radware Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Vocera Communications, Inc. provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow. It also offers Vocera Communication System, a software platform, which connects communication devices, including hands-free, wearable, voice-controlled communication badges, and third-party mobile devices. In addition, the company offers Experience Innovation Network, a membership program, which partners with healthcare provider organizations for the development of innovations and solutions that enhance care team and patient experience, as well as clinical and operational performance. Further, it provides professional and technical support services; and classroom training, distance learning, or customized courseware for systems administrators, IT and industry-specific professionals, and end-user educators. As of December 31, 2016, Vocera Communications, Inc. provided its solutions to approximately 1,400 healthcare facilities, including large hospital systems, small and medium-sized local hospitals, and various clinics, surgery centers, and aged-care facilities. The company sells its products through direct sales force, resellers, and distributors. Vocera Communications, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.