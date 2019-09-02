Contrasting of Radware Ltd. (RDWR) and Sierra Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

We are contrasting Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) and Sierra Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radware Ltd. 25 4.70 N/A 0.37 70.53 Sierra Wireless Inc. 12 0.51 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Radware Ltd. and Sierra Wireless Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Radware Ltd. and Sierra Wireless Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radware Ltd. 0.00% 4.7% 3.2% Sierra Wireless Inc. 0.00% -6.2% -4%

Volatility and Risk

Radware Ltd. is 12.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.88. Sierra Wireless Inc.’s 2.16 beta is the reason why it is 116.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Radware Ltd. are 2.8 and 2.6. Competitively, Sierra Wireless Inc. has 1.7 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Radware Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sierra Wireless Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 73.3% of Radware Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 28.9% of Sierra Wireless Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 28.5% are Radware Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.6% of Sierra Wireless Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radware Ltd. 5.48% 6.72% 5.73% 10.24% 0.08% 16.16% Sierra Wireless Inc. -1.75% -3.84% -11.63% -22.04% -26.83% -12.29%

For the past year Radware Ltd. has 16.16% stronger performance while Sierra Wireless Inc. has -12.29% weaker performance.

Summary

Radware Ltd. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Sierra Wireless Inc.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers application and network security solutions, such as DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber command and control application. It also provides cloud-based emergency response team, attack mitigation, and firewall services; and subscription-based security update and RSA fraud action feed. In addition, the company offers application delivery solutions comprising Alteon NG, an application delivery controller/load balancer for Web, cloud, and mobile based applications; LinkProof NG, a multi-homing and enterprise gateway solution for connectivity of enterprise and cloud-based applications; and FastView, a Web performance optimization and acceleration for end-user devices and browsers. Additionally, it offers APSolute Vision, a management and monitoring tool for companyÂ’s application delivery and application security solutions; application performance monitoring, an end-to-end monitoring solution; and vDirect, service orchestration and automation engine designed for software-defined data centers and clouds. The company sells its products primarily to independent distributors, including value added resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Radware Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Sierra Wireless, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in building the Internet of Things (IoT) with intelligent wireless solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services. The OEM Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; and Legato, an open source, Linux-based application framework. This segment provides its products and solutions to a range of industries, including automotive, transportation, enterprise networking, energy, sales and payment, mobile computing, security, industrial monitoring, field services, residential, healthcare, and other industries. It also offers professional services to OEM customers during their product development and launch process. The Enterprise Solutions segment provides a range of second, third, and fourth generation LTE intelligent cellular routers and gateways, as well as security and device management solutions, and professional services to public safety, transportation field service, energy, industrial, retail, and financial enterprises. The Cloud and Connectivity Services segment provides secure and scalable cloud based platform for deploying and managing IoT subscriptions, devices, data, and applications; connectivity services, which include smart SIM and core network platforms; and managed broadband cellular services. Sierra Wireless, Inc. sells its products directly, as well as through various indirect channels, such as OEMs, distributors, value added resellers, and hardware vendors, as well as SIM vendors and mobile network operators. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.