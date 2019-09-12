Contrasting of RadNet Inc. (RDNT) and Enzo Biochem Inc. (NYSE:ENZ)

Both RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) and Enzo Biochem Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) are Medical Laboratories & Research companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RadNet Inc. 14 0.72 N/A 0.73 20.15 Enzo Biochem Inc. 3 1.91 N/A 0.06 61.09

Demonstrates RadNet Inc. and Enzo Biochem Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Enzo Biochem Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than RadNet Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. RadNet Inc. is presently more affordable than Enzo Biochem Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) and Enzo Biochem Inc. (NYSE:ENZ)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RadNet Inc. 0.00% 32.2% 3.2% Enzo Biochem Inc. 0.00% 2.7% 2.1%

Volatility & Risk

RadNet Inc. has a 1.03 beta, while its volatility is 3.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Enzo Biochem Inc.’s 1.32 beta is the reason why it is 32.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

0.7 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of RadNet Inc. Its rival Enzo Biochem Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.6 and 5.1 respectively. Enzo Biochem Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than RadNet Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 64.3% of RadNet Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 75.2% of Enzo Biochem Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% are RadNet Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 7.45% of Enzo Biochem Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RadNet Inc. -0.07% 4.47% 20.84% 10.59% 9.93% 44.84% Enzo Biochem Inc. -0.76% 9.83% 9.22% 5.11% -9.49% 40.65%

For the past year RadNet Inc. has stronger performance than Enzo Biochem Inc.

Summary

RadNet Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Enzo Biochem Inc.

RadNet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology (X-ray), fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services. The company also develops and sells computerized systems for the imaging industry, including picture archiving communications systems; and provides teleradiology services for remote interpretation of images on behalf of radiology groups, hospitals, and imaging center customers. It owns and/or operates 305 outpatient imaging centers located in California, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Enzo Biochem, Inc., an integrated diagnostic bioscience company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. The company operates in three segments: Clinical Labs, Life Sciences, and Therapeutics. The Clinical Labs segment provides routine and esoteric clinical laboratory tests or procedures used in general patient care by physicians to establish or support a diagnosis, monitor treatment or medication levels, and search for an otherwise undiagnosed condition. This segment operates a full-service clinical laboratory in Farmingdale, New York; a network of approximately 29 patient service centers in New York and New Jersey; and a free standing Â‘STATÂ’ or rapid response laboratory in New York City, as well as a full-service phlebotomy department. The Life Sciences segment manufactures, develops, and markets products and tools to life sciences, drug development, and clinical research customers. It offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis to life science researchers. This segment provides its products to scientific experts in the fields of cancer, cardiovascular disease, neurological disorders, diabetes and obesity, endocrine disorders, infectious and autoimmune disease, hepatotoxicity, and renal injury. The Therapeutics segment is involved in the research and development of therapeutic drug candidates in the areas of gastrointestinal, infectious, ophthalmic, and metabolic diseases. The company markets its products and services through its direct sales force and a network of distributors in the United States and internationally. Enzo Biochem, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in New York, New York.