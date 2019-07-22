Contrasting of RadNet Inc. (RDNT) and Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A)

RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) and Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A), both competing one another are Medical Laboratories & Research companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RadNet Inc. 13 0.73 N/A 0.65 20.17 Agilent Technologies Inc. 75 4.33 N/A 3.59 18.86

In table 1 we can see RadNet Inc. and Agilent Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Agilent Technologies Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to RadNet Inc. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. RadNet Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Agilent Technologies Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RadNet Inc. 0.00% -4.3% -0.4% Agilent Technologies Inc. 0.00% 24.3% 13.2%

Volatility & Risk

RadNet Inc. is 6.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.06. Agilent Technologies Inc. has a 1.34 beta and it is 34.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of RadNet Inc. Its rival Agilent Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.4 and 2.8 respectively. Agilent Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than RadNet Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for RadNet Inc. and Agilent Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RadNet Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Agilent Technologies Inc. 0 0 8 3.00

Agilent Technologies Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $87.33 average price target and a 27.12% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 65.5% of RadNet Inc. shares and 88.5% of Agilent Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders held 5.3% of RadNet Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.4% are Agilent Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RadNet Inc. 1.93% 1.62% -3.73% -1.72% 1.31% 29.5% Agilent Technologies Inc. -11.71% -15.87% -12.44% 0.55% -2.27% 0.27%

For the past year RadNet Inc. was more bullish than Agilent Technologies Inc.

Summary

Agilent Technologies Inc. beats RadNet Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

RadNet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology (X-ray), fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services. The company also develops and sells computerized systems for the imaging industry, including picture archiving communications systems; and provides teleradiology services for remote interpretation of images on behalf of radiology groups, hospitals, and imaging center customers. It owns and/or operates 305 outpatient imaging centers located in California, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. Its Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies. The companyÂ’s Diagnostics and Genomics segment provides reagents, instruments, software, and consumables; arrays for DNA mutation detection, genotyping, gene copy number determination, identification of gene rearrangements, DNA methylation profiling, and gene expression profiling, as well as sequencing target enrichment services; and equipment focused on production of synthesized oligonucleotides for use as active pharmaceutical ingredients. Its Agilent CrossLab segment offers GC and LC columns, sample preparation products, custom chemistries, and various laboratory instrument supplies; and startup, operational, training, and compliance support, as well as asset management and consultation services. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales, electronic commerce, resellers, manufacturers' representatives, and distributors. It has a collaboration agreement with University of Leuven to focus on detecting genetic abnormalities in cell-free DNA and embryo biopsies. Agilent Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.