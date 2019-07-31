Contrasting of Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS)

We will be contrasting the differences between Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radius Health Inc. 21 9.02 N/A -4.88 0.00 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 179.43 N/A -1.09 0.00

Demonstrates Radius Health Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Radius Health Inc. is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5. The Current Ratio of rival PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 13.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 13.7. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Radius Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Radius Health Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Radius Health Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 7.14% for Radius Health Inc. with consensus target price of $24.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Radius Health Inc. shares and 56.9% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 0.3% of Radius Health Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radius Health Inc. 1.91% -0.59% 14.08% 39.3% -34.62% 32.63% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -12.19% -11.99% 290.3% 132.93% 0% 277.67%

For the past year Radius Health Inc. was less bullish than PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Radius Health Inc.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.