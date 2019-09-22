Contrasting of Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Since Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radius Health Inc. 22 9.88 N/A -4.45 0.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 37 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00

In table 1 we can see Radius Health Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Radius Health Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9% Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5%

Liquidity

Radius Health Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.2 and 5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Krystal Biotech Inc. are 33.3 and 33.3 respectively. Krystal Biotech Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Radius Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Radius Health Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Radius Health Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 15.91% for Radius Health Inc. with consensus target price of $33. On the other hand, Krystal Biotech Inc.’s potential upside is 9.23% and its consensus target price is $53.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Radius Health Inc. looks more robust than Krystal Biotech Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Radius Health Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 39.1% of Krystal Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Radius Health Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 32.99% of Krystal Biotech Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radius Health Inc. -5.46% -12.52% 4.58% 18.69% -11.25% 30.14% Krystal Biotech Inc. -0.48% 8.11% 48.27% 110.06% 207.26% 131.04%

For the past year Radius Health Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Krystal Biotech Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Krystal Biotech Inc. beats Radius Health Inc.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.