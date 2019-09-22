Contrasting of Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Both Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radius Health Inc. 22 9.88 N/A -4.45 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 54 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Radius Health Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.8%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.92 shows that Radius Health Inc. is 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.51 beta which is 51.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Radius Health Inc. is 5 while its Current Ratio is 5.2. Meanwhile, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.5 while its Quick Ratio is 14.5. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Radius Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Radius Health Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Radius Health Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Radius Health Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 15.91% and an $33 consensus price target. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $96 consensus price target and a 75.57% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Radius Health Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Radius Health Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 99.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Radius Health Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radius Health Inc. -5.46% -12.52% 4.58% 18.69% -11.25% 30.14% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5%

For the past year Radius Health Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. beats Radius Health Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.