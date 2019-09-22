Contrasting of Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Both Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Radius Health Inc.
|22
|9.88
|N/A
|-4.45
|0.00
|Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
|54
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.41
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Radius Health Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Radius Health Inc.
|0.00%
|-252.8%
|-65.9%
|Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-34.5%
|-31.8%
Risk and Volatility
A beta of 0.92 shows that Radius Health Inc. is 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.51 beta which is 51.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Radius Health Inc. is 5 while its Current Ratio is 5.2. Meanwhile, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.5 while its Quick Ratio is 14.5. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Radius Health Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The Recommendations and Ratings for Radius Health Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Radius Health Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Radius Health Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 15.91% and an $33 consensus price target. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $96 consensus price target and a 75.57% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Radius Health Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Radius Health Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 99.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Radius Health Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Radius Health Inc.
|-5.46%
|-12.52%
|4.58%
|18.69%
|-11.25%
|30.14%
|Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
|-4.23%
|1.61%
|2.54%
|15.42%
|35.48%
|33.5%
For the past year Radius Health Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. beats Radius Health Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.
Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
