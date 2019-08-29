Contrasting of Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radius Health Inc. 21 8.64 N/A -4.45 0.00 Cronos Group Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Radius Health Inc. and Cronos Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9% Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Radius Health Inc. and Cronos Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Radius Health Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Cronos Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Radius Health Inc. has a -3.61% downside potential and an average target price of $24. Cronos Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $19.75 consensus target price and a 77.29% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Cronos Group Inc. seems more appealing than Radius Health Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Radius Health Inc. shares and 9.35% of Cronos Group Inc. shares. Radius Health Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 48.28% of Cronos Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radius Health Inc. -5.46% -12.52% 4.58% 18.69% -11.25% 30.14% Cronos Group Inc. -10.5% -13.8% -19.05% -25.07% 133.28% 32.92%

For the past year Radius Health Inc. was less bullish than Cronos Group Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Cronos Group Inc. beats Radius Health Inc.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.