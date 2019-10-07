Contrasting of Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Radius Health Inc.
|27
|-0.27
|43.58M
|-4.45
|0.00
|Celsion Corporation
|2
|0.00
|21.24M
|-0.55
|0.00
Demonstrates Radius Health Inc. and Celsion Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Radius Health Inc.
|163,957,863.05%
|-252.8%
|-65.9%
|Celsion Corporation
|1,221,321,373.12%
|-51.1%
|-21.4%
Volatility and Risk
A beta of 0.92 shows that Radius Health Inc. is 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Celsion Corporation has a 1.95 beta and it is 95.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Radius Health Inc. is 5 while its Current Ratio is 5.2. Meanwhile, Celsion Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4.2 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. Radius Health Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Celsion Corporation.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Radius Health Inc. and Celsion Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Radius Health Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Celsion Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$33 is Radius Health Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 28.16%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Radius Health Inc. shares and 9.2% of Celsion Corporation shares. Insiders owned 0.3% of Radius Health Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Celsion Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Radius Health Inc.
|-5.46%
|-12.52%
|4.58%
|18.69%
|-11.25%
|30.14%
|Celsion Corporation
|-1.13%
|-0.57%
|-20.45%
|-18.22%
|-35.19%
|24.11%
For the past year Radius Health Inc. was more bullish than Celsion Corporation.
Summary
Celsion Corporation beats Radius Health Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.
Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.
