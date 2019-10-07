Contrasting of Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radius Health Inc. 27 -0.27 43.58M -4.45 0.00 Celsion Corporation 2 0.00 21.24M -0.55 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radius Health Inc. 163,957,863.05% -252.8% -65.9% Celsion Corporation 1,221,321,373.12% -51.1% -21.4%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.92 shows that Radius Health Inc. is 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Celsion Corporation has a 1.95 beta and it is 95.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Radius Health Inc. is 5 while its Current Ratio is 5.2. Meanwhile, Celsion Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4.2 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. Radius Health Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Celsion Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Radius Health Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Celsion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$33 is Radius Health Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 28.16%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Radius Health Inc. shares and 9.2% of Celsion Corporation shares. Insiders owned 0.3% of Radius Health Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Celsion Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radius Health Inc. -5.46% -12.52% 4.58% 18.69% -11.25% 30.14% Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11%

For the past year Radius Health Inc. was more bullish than Celsion Corporation.

Summary

Celsion Corporation beats Radius Health Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.