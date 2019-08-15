Contrasting of Radian Group Inc. (RDN) and The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (NYSE:THG)

This is a contrast between Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) and The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (NYSE:THG) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Property & Casualty Insurance and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radian Group Inc. 22 3.26 N/A 3.04 7.50 The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. 122 1.11 N/A 7.35 17.65

In table 1 we can see Radian Group Inc. and The Hanover Insurance Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Radian Group Inc. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Radian Group Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Hanover Insurance Group Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Radian Group Inc. and The Hanover Insurance Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radian Group Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 10.5% The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Radian Group Inc. has a beta of 1.44 and its 44.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. on the other hand, has 0.63 beta which makes it 37.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Radian Group Inc. and The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Radian Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Radian Group Inc. has a 12.26% upside potential and an average price target of $25.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 97.3% of Radian Group Inc. shares and 88.2% of The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Radian Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of The Hanover Insurance Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radian Group Inc. -4.76% -3.27% -3.8% 20.13% 20.7% 39.36% The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. -0.22% 1.97% 7.38% 17.15% 8.32% 15.87%

For the past year Radian Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than The Hanover Insurance Group Inc.

Summary

The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Radian Group Inc.

Radian Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and real estate products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, principally through private mortgage insurance that protects mortgage lenders and third-party beneficiaries by mitigating default-related losses on residential mortgage loans made to home buyers, as well as facilitates the sale of these mortgage loans in the secondary mortgage market. It provides primary mortgage insurance coverage on residential first-lien mortgage loans. This segment primarily serves mortgage bankers, mortgage brokers, commercial banks, savings institutions, credit unions, and community banks. The Services segment offers outsourced services, information-based analytics, valuations, and specialized consulting and surveillance services for buyers and sellers of, and investors in, mortgage- and real estate-related loans and securities, and other consumer asset-backed securities. This segment provides loan review and due diligence, monitoring of mortgage servicer and loan performance, real estate valuation and component services, real estate owned asset management services, and outsourced mortgage services. It primarily serves financial institutions, government-sponsored enterprises, securitization trusts, investors, regulators, and other mortgage-related service providers. Radian Group Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Chaucer, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, specialty property, inland marine, management and professional liability, and surety, as well as monoline general liability, umbrella, healthcare, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products. The Personal Lines segment provides personal automobile and homeowners coverages, as well as other personal coverages, including personal inland marine, umbrella, fire, personal watercraft, earthquake, and other miscellaneous coverages. The Chaucer segment offers marine and aviation, property, energy, international liability, specialist coverages, and syndicate participations. The Other segment markets investment management and advisory services to institutions, pension funds, and other organizations. The company markets its products and services through a network of independent agents and brokers. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts.