Contrasting of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RARX) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Both Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 472.03 N/A -1.92 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 2849.06 N/A -2.27 0.00

Earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -47% -43.5% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 20.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 20.1. The Current Ratio of rival Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.9. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $49, with potential upside of 95.22%. On the other hand, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 55.71% and its consensus target price is $18. The results provided earlier shows that Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.9% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 24.8% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.6% are Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 13.78% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.76% 2.81% 56.87% 72.27% 210.02% 87.03% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57%

For the past year Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The companyÂ’s peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules. Its lead product candidate is RA101495, an injection into the tissue under the skin for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), as well as for the treatment of other debilitating complement-mediated diseases, including refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (rMG) and lupus nephritis (LP). The companyÂ’s preclinical testing products include Factor D inhibition for age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy, as well as for Orphan renal dense deposit and C3 glomerulonephritis; Oral C5 inhibitor for PNH, rMG, LN, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases; and C1s inhibition for autoimmune/CNS diseases. It has multi-target collaboration and license agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.