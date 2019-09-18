Contrasting of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RARX) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)

As Biotechnology businesses, Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 482.93 N/A -1.92 0.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 111.75 N/A -1.01 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -47% -43.5% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6%

Liquidity

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.1 while its Quick Ratio is 20.1. On the competitive side is, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. which has a 8.5 Current Ratio and a 8.5 Quick Ratio. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 90.81% at a $49 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 99.9% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 10.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.76% 2.81% 56.87% 72.27% 210.02% 87.03% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22%

For the past year Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Summary

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The companyÂ’s peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules. Its lead product candidate is RA101495, an injection into the tissue under the skin for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), as well as for the treatment of other debilitating complement-mediated diseases, including refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (rMG) and lupus nephritis (LP). The companyÂ’s preclinical testing products include Factor D inhibition for age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy, as well as for Orphan renal dense deposit and C3 glomerulonephritis; Oral C5 inhibitor for PNH, rMG, LN, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases; and C1s inhibition for autoimmune/CNS diseases. It has multi-target collaboration and license agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.