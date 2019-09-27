Contrasting of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RARX) and Its Rivals

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 99.9% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.6% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 131,833,271.86% -47.00% -43.50% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 35.74M 27 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.54 1.63 2.79

$39 is the consensus target price of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc., with a potential upside of 56.50%. The potential upside of the rivals is 179.30%. The equities research analysts’ belief based on the results shown earlier is that Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.76% 2.81% 56.87% 72.27% 210.02% 87.03% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 20.1 and a Quick Ratio of 20.1. Competitively, Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals.

Dividends

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The companyÂ’s peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules. Its lead product candidate is RA101495, an injection into the tissue under the skin for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), as well as for the treatment of other debilitating complement-mediated diseases, including refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (rMG) and lupus nephritis (LP). The companyÂ’s preclinical testing products include Factor D inhibition for age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy, as well as for Orphan renal dense deposit and C3 glomerulonephritis; Oral C5 inhibitor for PNH, rMG, LN, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases; and C1s inhibition for autoimmune/CNS diseases. It has multi-target collaboration and license agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.