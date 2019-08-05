Contrasting of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RARX) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA)

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 587.04 N/A -1.92 0.00 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 8 0.52 N/A -7.78 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -47% -43.5% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9%

Liquidity

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.1 while its Quick Ratio is 20.1. On the competitive side is, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $48.5, while its potential upside is 55.00%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.9% and 8.7% respectively. 0.6% are Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% are Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.76% 2.81% 56.87% 72.27% 210.02% 87.03% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22%

For the past year Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The companyÂ’s peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules. Its lead product candidate is RA101495, an injection into the tissue under the skin for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), as well as for the treatment of other debilitating complement-mediated diseases, including refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (rMG) and lupus nephritis (LP). The companyÂ’s preclinical testing products include Factor D inhibition for age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy, as well as for Orphan renal dense deposit and C3 glomerulonephritis; Oral C5 inhibitor for PNH, rMG, LN, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases; and C1s inhibition for autoimmune/CNS diseases. It has multi-target collaboration and license agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.