Contrasting of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RARX) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN)

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 563.98 N/A -2.08 0.00 Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.50 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -47% -43.5% Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -19% -10.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 20.1 and 20.1 respectively. Its competitor Cyanotech Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cyanotech Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cyanotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 45.51% for Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $48.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 93.8% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 28.1% of Cyanotech Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.8% of Cyanotech Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.79% 6.4% 20.62% 101.34% 283.15% 32.42% Cyanotech Corporation 1.57% 1.57% 4.19% 0.31% -27.42% 6.95%

For the past year Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Cyanotech Corporation.

Summary

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Cyanotech Corporation.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The companyÂ’s peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules. Its lead product candidate is RA101495, an injection into the tissue under the skin for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), as well as for the treatment of other debilitating complement-mediated diseases, including refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (rMG) and lupus nephritis (LP). The companyÂ’s preclinical testing products include Factor D inhibition for age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy, as well as for Orphan renal dense deposit and C3 glomerulonephritis; Oral C5 inhibitor for PNH, rMG, LN, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases; and C1s inhibition for autoimmune/CNS diseases. It has multi-target collaboration and license agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.