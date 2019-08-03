Contrasting of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RARX) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 611.43 N/A -1.92 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -47% -43.5% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -564.8% -151.5%

Liquidity

20.1 and 20.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $48.5, and a 48.82% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is $25, which is potential -2.69% downside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99.9% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 46.3% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% are Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% are Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.76% 2.81% 56.87% 72.27% 210.02% 87.03% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26%

For the past year Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Axsome Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The companyÂ’s peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules. Its lead product candidate is RA101495, an injection into the tissue under the skin for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), as well as for the treatment of other debilitating complement-mediated diseases, including refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (rMG) and lupus nephritis (LP). The companyÂ’s preclinical testing products include Factor D inhibition for age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy, as well as for Orphan renal dense deposit and C3 glomerulonephritis; Oral C5 inhibitor for PNH, rMG, LN, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases; and C1s inhibition for autoimmune/CNS diseases. It has multi-target collaboration and license agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.