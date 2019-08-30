Contrasting of Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) and Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

We will be contrasting the differences between Ra Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:RMED) and Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ra Medical Systems Inc. 4 2.76 N/A -3.65 0.00 Silk Road Medical Inc 42 27.72 N/A -20.81 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ra Medical Systems Inc. and Silk Road Medical Inc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ra Medical Systems Inc. 0.00% -120% -98.4% Silk Road Medical Inc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

11.9 and 11.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ra Medical Systems Inc. Its rival Silk Road Medical Inc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.7 and 1.9 respectively. Ra Medical Systems Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Silk Road Medical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ra Medical Systems Inc. and Silk Road Medical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ra Medical Systems Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Silk Road Medical Inc 0 0 3 3.00

Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -4.46% and an $1.5 consensus target price. Silk Road Medical Inc on the other hand boasts of a $47 consensus target price and a 6.92% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Silk Road Medical Inc is looking more favorable than Ra Medical Systems Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ra Medical Systems Inc. and Silk Road Medical Inc are owned by institutional investors at 22.6% and 74.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 5.2% of Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 41.6% of Silk Road Medical Inc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ra Medical Systems Inc. 2.54% -19.14% -36.12% -61.34% 0% -64.4% Silk Road Medical Inc 3.19% -7.78% 6.39% 0% 0% 19.65%

For the past year Ra Medical Systems Inc. has -64.4% weaker performance while Silk Road Medical Inc has 19.65% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Silk Road Medical Inc beats Ra Medical Systems Inc.