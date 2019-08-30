Contrasting of Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) and Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

We will be contrasting the differences between Ra Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:RMED) and Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ra Medical Systems Inc.
|4
|2.76
|N/A
|-3.65
|0.00
|Silk Road Medical Inc
|42
|27.72
|N/A
|-20.81
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Ra Medical Systems Inc. and Silk Road Medical Inc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ra Medical Systems Inc.
|0.00%
|-120%
|-98.4%
|Silk Road Medical Inc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
11.9 and 11.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ra Medical Systems Inc. Its rival Silk Road Medical Inc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.7 and 1.9 respectively. Ra Medical Systems Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Silk Road Medical Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ra Medical Systems Inc. and Silk Road Medical Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Ra Medical Systems Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Silk Road Medical Inc
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -4.46% and an $1.5 consensus target price. Silk Road Medical Inc on the other hand boasts of a $47 consensus target price and a 6.92% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Silk Road Medical Inc is looking more favorable than Ra Medical Systems Inc., analysts view.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Ra Medical Systems Inc. and Silk Road Medical Inc are owned by institutional investors at 22.6% and 74.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 5.2% of Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 41.6% of Silk Road Medical Inc shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Ra Medical Systems Inc.
|2.54%
|-19.14%
|-36.12%
|-61.34%
|0%
|-64.4%
|Silk Road Medical Inc
|3.19%
|-7.78%
|6.39%
|0%
|0%
|19.65%
For the past year Ra Medical Systems Inc. has -64.4% weaker performance while Silk Road Medical Inc has 19.65% stronger performance.
Summary
On 7 of the 9 factors Silk Road Medical Inc beats Ra Medical Systems Inc.
