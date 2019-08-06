Contrasting of R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) and Its Peers

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) is a company in the Healthcare Information Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75% of R1 RCM Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.64% of all Healthcare Information Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of R1 RCM Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.59% of all Healthcare Information Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have R1 RCM Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets R1 RCM Inc. 0.00% -377.20% -5.10% Industry Average 6.58% 10.06% 7.60%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares R1 RCM Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio R1 RCM Inc. N/A 11 0.00 Industry Average 35.73M 542.93M 103.53

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for R1 RCM Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score R1 RCM Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.14 3.79 2.74

With consensus target price of $11.5, R1 RCM Inc. has a potential downside of -5.58%. The peers have a potential upside of 45.35%. The equities research analysts’ view based on the data shown earlier is that R1 RCM Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of R1 RCM Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) R1 RCM Inc. -2.56% -0.55% 18.57% 58.04% 59.04% 58.24% Industry Average 3.60% 9.04% 14.70% 22.21% 24.61% 27.52%

For the past year R1 RCM Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of R1 RCM Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9. Competitively, R1 RCM Inc.’s peers have 2.85 and 2.17 for Current and Quick Ratio. R1 RCM Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than R1 RCM Inc.

Risk and Volatility

R1 RCM Inc. has a beta of 0.09 and its 91.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, R1 RCM Inc.’s peers’ beta is 0.86 which is 14.44% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

R1 RCM Inc. does not pay a dividend.

R1 RCM Inc. provides revenue cycle management and physician advisory services for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers revenue cycle management services to manage their revenue cycles, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers. The company also provides physician advisory services, which offer concurrent level of care billing classification reviews, as well as retrospective chart audits to assist hospitals in properly billing payers for selected services. It serves single or multi-hospital healthcare systems, including faith-based healthcare systems, community healthcare systems, academic medical centers and their affiliated ambulatory clinics, and physician practice groups. The company was formerly known as Accretive Health, Inc. and changed its name to R1 RCM Inc. in January 2017. R1 RCM Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.