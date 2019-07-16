Contrasting of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) and Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) and Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) have been rivals in the Business Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 4 0.02 N/A -0.26 0.00 Cintas Corporation 209 3.76 N/A 7.55 29.35

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company and Cintas Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company and Cintas Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 0.00% 4% -0.3% Cintas Corporation 0.00% 27.4% 11.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.63 beta means R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s volatility is 63.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Cintas Corporation’s 5.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.05 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company are 1.6 and 1.3. Competitively, Cintas Corporation has 2.2 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cintas Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company and Cintas Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 0 0 0 0.00 Cintas Corporation 1 0 2 2.67

Meanwhile, Cintas Corporation’s consensus price target is $208.33, while its potential downside is -14.36%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 87.8% of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company shares and 68.9% of Cintas Corporation shares. 2.8% are R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are Cintas Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company -14.2% -32.73% -49.92% -52.64% -54.74% -25.25% Cintas Corporation 0.74% 6.4% 9.81% 23.62% 20.89% 31.88%

For the past year R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company had bearish trend while Cintas Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Cintas Corporation beats R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company on 9 of the 9 factors.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company enables organizations to communicate by creating, managing, delivering, and optimizing their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Variable Print, Strategic Services, and International segments. The companyÂ’s primary product and service offerings include magazines, catalogs, retail inserts, books, directories, direct mail, packaging, forms, labels, manuals, statement printing, commercial and digital print, logistics services and digital and creative solutions. It also offers outsourcing capabilities, including product configuration, customized kitting, and order fulfillment for technology, medical device, and other companies. The company has operations in Europe, Asia, and North America. R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company was founded in 1864 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services; First Aid and Safety Services; and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly. It also offers first aid and safety services, and fire protection products and services. The company offers its products and services through its distribution network and local delivery routes, or local representatives to small service and manufacturing companies, as well as major corporations. Cintas Corporation was founded in 1968 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.