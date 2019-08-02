Contrasting of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) and ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

We will be comparing the differences between R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) and ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Services industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 4 0.02 N/A -0.26 0.00 ABM Industries Incorporated 37 0.42 N/A 1.24 34.08

Demonstrates R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company and ABM Industries Incorporated earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 0.00% 4% -0.3% ABM Industries Incorporated 0.00% 5.9% 2.3%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.77 shows that R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company is 77.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. ABM Industries Incorporated’s 37.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.63 beta.

Liquidity

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ABM Industries Incorporated are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ABM Industries Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company and ABM Industries Incorporated are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 0 0 0 0.00 ABM Industries Incorporated 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the consensus price target of ABM Industries Incorporated is $41, which is potential 1.01% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.9% of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of ABM Industries Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. About 3.6% of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, ABM Industries Incorporated has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 7.45% -1.94% -52.02% -60.7% -64.69% -48.99% ABM Industries Incorporated 1.23% 4.36% 14.91% 25.6% 36.39% 31.08%

For the past year R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company has -48.99% weaker performance while ABM Industries Incorporated has 31.08% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors ABM Industries Incorporated beats R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company enables organizations to communicate by creating, managing, delivering, and optimizing their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Variable Print, Strategic Services, and International segments. The companyÂ’s primary product and service offerings include magazines, catalogs, retail inserts, books, directories, direct mail, packaging, forms, labels, manuals, statement printing, commercial and digital print, logistics services and digital and creative solutions. It also offers outsourcing capabilities, including product configuration, customized kitting, and order fulfillment for technology, medical device, and other companies. The company has operations in Europe, Asia, and North America. R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company was founded in 1864 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers carpet cleaning and dusting, floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, and other building cleaning services for commercial office buildings, data centers, educational institutions, government buildings, health facilities, industrial buildings, retail stores, sport event facilities, and transportation hubs. The company also provides onsite mechanical engineering and technical services and solutions relating to a range of facilities and infrastructure systems; and parking and transportation services for clients at various locations, including commercial office buildings, educational institutions, health facilities, hotels, sport event facilities, and transportation hubs. In addition, it offers custom energy solutions, HVAC, electrical, lighting, and other general maintenance and repair services comprising bundled energy solutions, energy efficiency upgrades, installations, preventative maintenance, retro-commissioning, and retrofits for clients in the private and public sectors; construction management, energy efficiency upgrades, healthcare support, leadership development, military base operations, and other mission support to the U.S. government entities; and facility management and environmental, food and nutrition, healthcare technology management, and patient and guest services to healthcare systems and hospitals. Further, the company franchises engineering services under the Linc Service and TEGG brands through individual and area franchises; and provides facility solutions to airlines and airports related to access control, aircraft cabin cleaning, shuttle bus operations, and passenger assistance. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in New York, New York.