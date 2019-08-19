Contrasting of Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) and Moxian Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC)

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) and Moxian Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Internet Information Providers. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qutoutiao Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.29 0.00 Moxian Inc. 2 45.45 N/A -0.37 0.00

Demonstrates Qutoutiao Inc. and Moxian Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Qutoutiao Inc. and Moxian Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qutoutiao Inc. 0.00% -256.2% -99.1% Moxian Inc. 0.00% 53.8% -767.7%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Qutoutiao Inc. and Moxian Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Qutoutiao Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Moxian Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Qutoutiao Inc. has a consensus price target of $14, and a 233.33% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Qutoutiao Inc. and Moxian Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.1% and 0.08%. Competitively, 56.13% are Moxian Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Qutoutiao Inc. -14.23% 2.54% -40.5% -58.35% 0% -36.38% Moxian Inc. 2.56% -17.01% 76.99% -27.27% -77.65% 17.3%

For the past year Qutoutiao Inc. has -36.38% weaker performance while Moxian Inc. has 17.3% stronger performance.

Qutoutiao Inc. develops an application for news in China. Qutoutiao Inc. was formerly known as Qtech Ltd. and changed its name to Qutoutiao Inc. in July 2018. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Shanghai, China.

Moxian, Inc. operates a social network online-to-offline platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform primarily in China. The companyÂ’s products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It offers Moxian+ User App, which provides access to a social media platform with a package of services, such as MO-Talk, a voice chat service; News Center with daily news items; Game Center that enables users to play games and earn MO-Points; MerchantsÂ’ Stores, which enable users to shop; and MO-Shake that allows users shake their phone to win Merchant sponsored vouchers, MO-Coins or MO-Points, and coupons, discounts, or admission to other events hosted by merchant clients. The company also provides Moxian+ Business App for merchant clients, which allows merchants to manage their presence within the platform, as well as plan a campaign, offer discounts, manage payments, and receive analytics. In addition, it offers social customer relationship management, marketing, event hosting, and vouchers and product listing services, as well as offers analytics reports. Moxian, Inc. serves small and medium sized enterprises. The company was formerly known as Moxian China, Inc. and changed its name to Moxian, Inc. in July 2015. Moxian, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.