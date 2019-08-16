Contrasting of Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEB) and Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA)

Both Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) and Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA) compete on a level playing field in the Specialty Retail Other industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qurate Retail Inc. 16 0.34 N/A 1.29 10.95 Winmark Corporation 173 8.56 N/A 7.37 22.94

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Qurate Retail Inc. and Winmark Corporation. Winmark Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Qurate Retail Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Qurate Retail Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Qurate Retail Inc. and Winmark Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qurate Retail Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Winmark Corporation 0.00% -236.1% 64.4%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.36% of Qurate Retail Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.4% of Winmark Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 96.44% of Qurate Retail Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 27.2% of Winmark Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Qurate Retail Inc. 4.19% 6.22% -36.17% -35.47% -41.18% -23.28% Winmark Corporation -1.09% -2.42% -6.16% 8.9% 16.16% 6.3%

For the past year Qurate Retail Inc. has -23.28% weaker performance while Winmark Corporation has 6.3% stronger performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Winmark Corporation beats Qurate Retail Inc.

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the PlatoÂ’s Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names. The companyÂ’s PlatoÂ’s Closet brand stores buy and sell used clothing and accessories for the teenage and young adult market; and Once Upon A Child brand stores buy and sell used and new childrenÂ’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily targeting parents of children ages infant to 12 years. Its Play It Again Sports brand stores buy, sell, trade, and consign used and new sporting goods, equipment, and accessories for various athletic activities, such as team sports, fitness, ski/snowboard, golf, and others; Music Go Round brand stores buy, sell, trade, and consign used and new musical instruments, speakers, amplifiers, music-related electronics, and related accessories; and Style Encore brand stores buy and sell used womenÂ’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. In addition, the company is also involved in middle-market equipment leasing business focusing on technology-based assets for large and medium-sized businesses; and small-ticket financing business. As of December 31, 2016, it had 1,186 franchised stores. Winmark Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.