Contrasting of Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) and Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) and Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX). The two are both Specialty Retail Other companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qurate Retail Inc. 15 0.34 N/A 1.29 10.95 Stitch Fix Inc. 26 1.25 N/A 0.46 57.32

Demonstrates Qurate Retail Inc. and Stitch Fix Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Stitch Fix Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Qurate Retail Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Qurate Retail Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) and Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qurate Retail Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 3.3% Stitch Fix Inc. 0.00% 13.9% 8.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Qurate Retail Inc. are 1 and 0.6 respectively. Its competitor Stitch Fix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Stitch Fix Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Qurate Retail Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Qurate Retail Inc. and Stitch Fix Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Qurate Retail Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Stitch Fix Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus price target of Qurate Retail Inc. is $20, with potential upside of 78.89%. Meanwhile, Stitch Fix Inc.’s consensus price target is $46, while its potential upside is 153.44%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Stitch Fix Inc. seems more appealing than Qurate Retail Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.4% of Qurate Retail Inc. shares and 64.4% of Stitch Fix Inc. shares. 2% are Qurate Retail Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.5% are Stitch Fix Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Qurate Retail Inc. 3.29% 15.9% -17.36% -35.05% -33.18% -27.56% Stitch Fix Inc. -4.78% -16.57% -2.72% 12.27% -8.91% 52.6%

For the past year Qurate Retail Inc. has -27.56% weaker performance while Stitch Fix Inc. has 52.6% stronger performance.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors Stitch Fix Inc. beats Qurate Retail Inc.

Qurate Retail Group, Inc. markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Websites, and mobile applications. The company's Websites offers home, apparel, beauty, accessories, jewelry, and electronics products. It also operates as an online retailer of women's, children's, and men's apparel, and children's merchandise; and home, beauty, and personalized products, as well as retails its products through catalogs, and retail and outlet stores. In addition, the company markets its products under the QVC, HSN, zulily, Frontgate, Ballard Designs, Grandin Road, Garnet Hill, and Improvements brand names. Its programming distributed products to approximately 362 million households in the United States, Germany, Austria, Japan, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Italy, and France. The company was formerly known as QVC Group and changed its name to Qurate Retail Group, Inc. in March 2018. Qurate Retail Group, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado. Qurate Retail Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Liberty Interactive Corporation.

Stitch Fix, Inc. sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men and women under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc. in October 2011. Stitch Fix, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.