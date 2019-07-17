Contrasting of Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) and PCM Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI)

As Specialty Retail Other companies, Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) and PCM Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qurate Retail Inc. 17 0.40 N/A 1.67 7.64 PCM Inc. 29 0.20 N/A 1.97 14.84

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Qurate Retail Inc. and PCM Inc. PCM Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Qurate Retail Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Qurate Retail Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PCM Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Qurate Retail Inc. and PCM Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qurate Retail Inc. 0.00% 26.8% 8.5% PCM Inc. 0.00% 16.5% 3.3%

Volatility & Risk

Qurate Retail Inc. is 0.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1. PCM Inc. has a 1.1 beta and it is 10.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Qurate Retail Inc. are 1.1 and 0.7. Competitively, PCM Inc. has 1.1 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Qurate Retail Inc. and PCM Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Qurate Retail Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 PCM Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Qurate Retail Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 55.28% and an $20 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96.7% of Qurate Retail Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 59.4% of PCM Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.5% of Qurate Retail Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of PCM Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Qurate Retail Inc. -24.82% -26.22% -41.59% -48% -42.98% -34.68% PCM Inc. -2.11% -12.97% -6.71% 48.52% 143.33% 65.81%

For the past year Qurate Retail Inc. has -34.68% weaker performance while PCM Inc. has 65.81% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors PCM Inc. beats Qurate Retail Inc.

Qurate Retail Group, Inc. markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Websites, and mobile applications. The company's Websites offers home, apparel, beauty, accessories, jewelry, and electronics products. It also operates as an online retailer of women's, children's, and men's apparel, and children's merchandise; and home, beauty, and personalized products, as well as retails its products through catalogs, and retail and outlet stores. In addition, the company markets its products under the QVC, HSN, zulily, Frontgate, Ballard Designs, Grandin Road, Garnet Hill, and Improvements brand names. Its programming distributed products to approximately 362 million households in the United States, Germany, Austria, Japan, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Italy, and France. The company was formerly known as QVC Group and changed its name to Qurate Retail Group, Inc. in March 2018. Qurate Retail Group, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado. Qurate Retail Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Liberty Interactive Corporation.

PCM, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-vendor provider of technology products and solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Public Sector, and Canada. It primarily sells device products, servers, storage products, networks, printers, and related accessories and devices. The company also provides software asset management, and hardware sales and services, as well as software value-added reseller services, managed services, cloud-based services, consulting, and IT management and related services. PCM, Inc. markets its products, services, and solutions to individual; commercial businesses; state, local, and federal governments; and educational institutions through its sales force, field and internal service teams, direct marketing channels, and data centers. The company was formerly known as PC Mall, Inc. and changed its name to PCM, Inc. in December 2012. PCM, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.