Contrasting of Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) and Its Peers

We are contrasting Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Specialty Retail Other companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.4% of Qurate Retail Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.82% of all Specialty Retail Other’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Qurate Retail Inc. has 2% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 9.14% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Qurate Retail Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qurate Retail Inc. 0.00% 10.50% 3.30% Industry Average 6.36% 31.45% 9.07%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Qurate Retail Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Qurate Retail Inc. N/A 14 10.95 Industry Average 354.16M 5.57B 34.74

Qurate Retail Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Qurate Retail Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Qurate Retail Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Qurate Retail Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 2.93 2.50

$19 is the consensus price target of Qurate Retail Inc., with a potential upside of 79.75%. The potential upside of the peers is 70.35%. With higher possible upside potential for Qurate Retail Inc.’s rivals, research analysts think Qurate Retail Inc. is less favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Qurate Retail Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Qurate Retail Inc. 3.29% 15.9% -17.36% -35.05% -33.18% -27.56% Industry Average 3.75% 6.75% 15.41% 19.94% 24.02% 28.75%

For the past year Qurate Retail Inc. had bearish trend while Qurate Retail Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Qurate Retail Inc. are 1 and 0.6. Competitively, Qurate Retail Inc.’s rivals have 1.66 and 1.05 for Current and Quick Ratio. Qurate Retail Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Qurate Retail Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Qurate Retail Inc. has a beta of 1.16 and its 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Qurate Retail Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.33 which is 33.39% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Qurate Retail Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Qurate Retail Inc.’s peers beat Qurate Retail Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Qurate Retail Group, Inc. markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Websites, and mobile applications. The company's Websites offers home, apparel, beauty, accessories, jewelry, and electronics products. It also operates as an online retailer of women's, children's, and men's apparel, and children's merchandise; and home, beauty, and personalized products, as well as retails its products through catalogs, and retail and outlet stores. In addition, the company markets its products under the QVC, HSN, zulily, Frontgate, Ballard Designs, Grandin Road, Garnet Hill, and Improvements brand names. Its programming distributed products to approximately 362 million households in the United States, Germany, Austria, Japan, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Italy, and France. The company was formerly known as QVC Group and changed its name to Qurate Retail Group, Inc. in March 2018. Qurate Retail Group, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado. Qurate Retail Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Liberty Interactive Corporation.