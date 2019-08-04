Contrasting of Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) and Its Competitors

As Specialty Retail Other company, Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.4% of Qurate Retail Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.82% of all Specialty Retail Other’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 2% of Qurate Retail Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.14% of all Specialty Retail Other companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Qurate Retail Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qurate Retail Inc. 0.00% 10.50% 3.30% Industry Average 6.36% 31.45% 9.07%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Qurate Retail Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Qurate Retail Inc. N/A 16 10.95 Industry Average 354.16M 5.57B 34.74

Qurate Retail Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Qurate Retail Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Qurate Retail Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.35 3.42 2.57

$20 is the average target price of Qurate Retail Inc., with a potential upside of 45.45%. The competitors have a potential upside of 47.33%. Given Qurate Retail Inc.’s stronger average rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Qurate Retail Inc. is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Qurate Retail Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Qurate Retail Inc. 3.29% 15.9% -17.36% -35.05% -33.18% -27.56% Industry Average 3.75% 6.75% 15.41% 19.94% 24.02% 28.75%

For the past year Qurate Retail Inc. has -27.56% weaker performance while Qurate Retail Inc.’s rivals have 28.75% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Qurate Retail Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Qurate Retail Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.66 and has 1.05 Quick Ratio. Qurate Retail Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Qurate Retail Inc.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.16 shows that Qurate Retail Inc. is 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Qurate Retail Inc.’s competitors are 33.39% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.33 beta.

Dividends

Qurate Retail Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Qurate Retail Inc.’s competitors beat Qurate Retail Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Qurate Retail Group, Inc. markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Websites, and mobile applications. The company's Websites offers home, apparel, beauty, accessories, jewelry, and electronics products. It also operates as an online retailer of women's, children's, and men's apparel, and children's merchandise; and home, beauty, and personalized products, as well as retails its products through catalogs, and retail and outlet stores. In addition, the company markets its products under the QVC, HSN, zulily, Frontgate, Ballard Designs, Grandin Road, Garnet Hill, and Improvements brand names. Its programming distributed products to approximately 362 million households in the United States, Germany, Austria, Japan, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Italy, and France. The company was formerly known as QVC Group and changed its name to Qurate Retail Group, Inc. in March 2018. Qurate Retail Group, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado. Qurate Retail Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Liberty Interactive Corporation.