Contrasting of Quintana Energy Services Inc. (QES) and Its Peers

Quintana Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:QES) is a company in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.9% of Quintana Energy Services Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.73% of all Oil & Gas Equipment & Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Quintana Energy Services Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.23% of all Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Quintana Energy Services Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quintana Energy Services Inc. 0.00% -5.30% -3.30% Industry Average 2.08% 24.78% 8.61%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Quintana Energy Services Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Quintana Energy Services Inc. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 49.44M 2.38B 69.61

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Quintana Energy Services Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Quintana Energy Services Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.39 1.76 2.58

Quintana Energy Services Inc. presently has an average target price of $4.5, suggesting a potential upside of 265.85%. The rivals have a potential upside of 47.37%. Given Quintana Energy Services Inc.’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Quintana Energy Services Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Quintana Energy Services Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quintana Energy Services Inc. -4.25% 28.48% -57.8% -57.35% -71.61% -41.33% Industry Average 5.12% 6.58% 10.34% 19.55% 24.64% 36.00%

For the past year Quintana Energy Services Inc. has -41.33% weaker performance while Quintana Energy Services Inc.’s peers have 36.00% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Quintana Energy Services Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Quintana Energy Services Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.59 and has 1.99 Quick Ratio. Quintana Energy Services Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Quintana Energy Services Inc.

Dividends

Quintana Energy Services Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Quintana Energy Services Inc.’s competitors beat Quintana Energy Services Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.

Quintana Energy Services Inc. provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. It operates through four segments: Directional Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, Pressure Control Services, and Wireline Services. The Directional Drilling Services segment provides directional, horizontal, underbalanced, and measurement-while-drilling, as well as rental tool and pipe inspection services. The Pressure Pumping Services segment provides hydraulic fracturing stimulation services; cementing services, such as surface- and intermediate-casing and long-string cementing services; and a range of acid stimulation services comprising CO2 foamed acid stimulation services. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had a pressure pumping fleet of 245,925 hydraulic horsepower. The Pressure Control Services segment offers coiled tubing, rig-assisted snubbing, nitrogen, fluid pumping, and well control services for drilling, completion, and workover activities. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had a fleet of 23 coiled tubing, 36 rig-assisted snubbing, and 24 nitrogen pumping units. The Wireline Services segment offers pump-down services for setting plugs between frac stages, as well as the deployment of perforation equipment in connection with plug-and-perf operations; and other pump-down and cased-hole wireline services, including electro-mechanical pipe-cutting and punching. This segment also provides cased-hole production logging, injection profiling, stimulation performance evaluation, and water break-through identification services; and industrial logging services for cavern, storage, and injection wells, as well as operates Archer's POINT proprietary detection system and SPACE imaging and measurement platform in the land market. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 49 wireline units. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.