Contrasting of QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK) and Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

This is a contrast between QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK) and Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuickLogic Corporation 1 3.97 N/A -0.14 0.00 Skyworks Solutions Inc. 80 3.80 N/A 5.89 14.48

Table 1 highlights QuickLogic Corporation and Skyworks Solutions Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuickLogic Corporation 0.00% -71.1% -39.2% Skyworks Solutions Inc. 0.00% 26.3% 22.4%

Risk & Volatility

QuickLogic Corporation has a beta of 0.33 and its 67.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Skyworks Solutions Inc. on the other hand, has 1.02 beta which makes it 2.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.6 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of QuickLogic Corporation. Its rival Skyworks Solutions Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.4 and 4.7 respectively. Skyworks Solutions Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than QuickLogic Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for QuickLogic Corporation and Skyworks Solutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score QuickLogic Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Skyworks Solutions Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

QuickLogic Corporation’s average target price is $0.75, while its potential upside is 82.84%. Skyworks Solutions Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $84.75 average target price and a 6.27% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, QuickLogic Corporation is looking more favorable than Skyworks Solutions Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

QuickLogic Corporation and Skyworks Solutions Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 12.1% and 83.5%. About 1.2% of QuickLogic Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Skyworks Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) QuickLogic Corporation -0.36% -11.27% -28.84% -38.58% -50.64% -28.04% Skyworks Solutions Inc. -1.24% 4.11% -3.62% 15.37% -9.69% 27.25%

For the past year QuickLogic Corporation has -28.04% weaker performance while Skyworks Solutions Inc. has 27.25% stronger performance.

Summary

Skyworks Solutions Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors QuickLogic Corporation.

QuickLogic Corporation, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, markets, and supports silicon solutions for smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things (IoT). It delivers these solutions through ultra-low power customer programmable System on Chip (SoC) semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithm solutions for always-on voice and sensor processing, and enhanced visual experiences. The companyÂ’s solutions incorporating its EOS S3, ArcticLink III S2, ArcticLink III VX and BX, PolarPro 3, PolarPro II, PolarPro, and Eclipse II solution platforms, packaging, IPs, custom logic, software drivers, and architecture consulting. Its products include pASIC 3, QuickRAM, and QuickPCI. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers through a network of sales managers and distributors in North America, Europe, and Asia. QuickLogic Corporation has a collaboration with AISpeech Company, Ltd. to leverage the ultra-low-power integrated voice capabilities of EOS S3 [1] multi-core SoC to enable mobile, wearable, and IoT devices to access the AISpeech cloud-based digital assistant. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators. The company provides its products for automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable applications. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. sells its products through direct sales force, electronic component distributors, and independent sales representatives. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.