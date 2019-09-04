Contrasting of Quest Resource Holding Corporation (QRHC) and Its Peers

As Waste Management company, Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:QRHC) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14% of Quest Resource Holding Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.05% of all Waste Management’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Quest Resource Holding Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.97% of all Waste Management companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Quest Resource Holding Corporation and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quest Resource Holding Corporation 0.00% -2.10% -1.60% Industry Average 1.16% 28.04% 5.01%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Quest Resource Holding Corporation and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Quest Resource Holding Corporation N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 16.96M 1.46B 304.00

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Quest Resource Holding Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Quest Resource Holding Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.63 1.71 2.47

Quest Resource Holding Corporation presently has a consensus price target of $4, suggesting a potential upside of 60.00%. The potential upside of the peers is 92.38%. The equities research analysts’ belief based on the results given earlier is that Quest Resource Holding Corporation’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Quest Resource Holding Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quest Resource Holding Corporation 0.42% -12.36% 14.19% 60.67% 33.89% 77.21% Industry Average 3.62% 5.82% 13.16% 20.60% 27.55% 29.72%

For the past year Quest Resource Holding Corporation has stronger performance than Quest Resource Holding Corporation’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Quest Resource Holding Corporation are 1.2 and 1.2. Competitively, Quest Resource Holding Corporation’s competitors have 1.43 and 1.24 for Current and Quick Ratio. Quest Resource Holding Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Quest Resource Holding Corporation.

Risk & Volatility

Quest Resource Holding Corporation is 44.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.44. In other hand, Quest Resource Holding Corporation’s peers have beta of 1.04 which is 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Quest Resource Holding Corporation does not pay a dividend.