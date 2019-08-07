Contrasting of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) and Its Competitors

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) is a company in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.7% of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.35% of all Medical Laboratories & Research’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has 0.5% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 7.30% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quest Diagnostics Incorporated 0.00% 13.70% 6.40% Industry Average 37.84% 43.00% 7.62%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and its rivals’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Quest Diagnostics Incorporated N/A 94 19.81 Industry Average 83.40M 220.41M 72.84

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Quest Diagnostics Incorporated 1 4 2 2.29 Industry Average 1.00 1.80 2.88 2.78

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated currently has a consensus target price of $102.29, suggesting a potential upside of 2.85%. As a group, Medical Laboratories & Research companies have a potential upside of 36.50%. The research analysts’ opionion based on the results delivered earlier is that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s rivals are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quest Diagnostics Incorporated -1.24% -0.36% 6.07% 17.44% -4.62% 22.59% Industry Average 7.27% 14.02% 18.58% 38.35% 54.06% 47.86%

For the past year Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has weaker performance than Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s rivals have 4.48 and 4.24 for Current and Quick Ratio. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Quest Diagnostics Incorporated.

Volatility & Risk

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is 14.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.86. Competitively, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s rivals’ beta is 1.31 which is 30.81% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s peers beat on 7 of the 6 factors Quest Diagnostics Incorporated.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, and drugs-of-abuse testing, as well as anatomic pathology services, and related services and insights. This segment offers diagnostic information services primarily under the Quest Diagnostics brand, as well as under the AmeriPath, Dermpath Diagnostics, Focus Diagnostics, Athena Diagnostics, ExamOne, Quanum, and Care360 brands to patients, clinicians, hospitals, integrated delivery networks, health plans, employers, and accountable care organizations through a network of laboratories, patient service centers, and phlebotomists in physician offices. Its Diagnostic Solutions segment offers risk assessment services for the life insurance industry; and health information technology solutions for healthcare organizations and clinicians. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.