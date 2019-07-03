Contrasting of Qudian Inc. (QD) and Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT)

As Information Technology Services companies, Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) and Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qudian Inc. 6 0.00 N/A 1.14 6.17 Jianpu Technology Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.15 0.00

Table 1 highlights Qudian Inc. and Jianpu Technology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Qudian Inc. and Jianpu Technology Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qudian Inc. 0.00% 24.1% 14.6% Jianpu Technology Inc. 0.00% -10.5% -7.4%

Liquidity

Qudian Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.9 and a Quick Ratio of 2.9. Competitively, Jianpu Technology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 and has 3 Quick Ratio. Jianpu Technology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Qudian Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Qudian Inc. and Jianpu Technology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Qudian Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Jianpu Technology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Jianpu Technology Inc.’s consensus target price is $9.5, while its potential upside is 148.04%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.6% of Qudian Inc. shares and 35.2% of Jianpu Technology Inc. shares. 1.6% are Qudian Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.37% of Jianpu Technology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Qudian Inc. -7.28% 26.13% 38.89% 66.67% -39.08% 63.17% Jianpu Technology Inc. 3.93% 0.8% -16.17% -12.98% -16.03% 20.62%

For the past year Qudian Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Jianpu Technology Inc.

Summary

Qudian Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Jianpu Technology Inc.

Qudian Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates online consumer finance platforms in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers small cash and merchandise credit products. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Jianpu Technology Inc. operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products related information. The company recommends loans and credit cards to individual users and assists the financial service providers in targeting users with specific characteristics based on the users' financial needs and credit profile, as well as the products offerings and risk appetite of the financial service providers. Its platform provides advertising, marketing, and other services primarily to financial service providers of credit cards and wealth management products. The company operates its platform under the Rong360 brand name. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.