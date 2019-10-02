Contrasting of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH) and Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

This is a contrast between Quarterhill Inc. (NASDAQ:QTRH) and Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Communication Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quarterhill Inc. 1 1.95 117.88M -0.31 0.00 Viasat Inc. 78 -11.74 39.68M -1.14 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Quarterhill Inc. and Viasat Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quarterhill Inc. 8,660,642,127.69% 0% 0% Viasat Inc. 50,950,179.76% -3.6% -1.8%

Analyst Ratings

Quarterhill Inc. and Viasat Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Quarterhill Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Viasat Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Viasat Inc. has a consensus price target of $88, with potential upside of 22.26%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 28.63% of Quarterhill Inc. shares and 95.6% of Viasat Inc. shares. About 2.56% of Quarterhill Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Viasat Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quarterhill Inc. 0% 12.73% 12.73% 27.24% 12.53% 25.58% Viasat Inc. -2.61% 0.21% -9.39% 32.99% 17.35% 38.41%

For the past year Quarterhill Inc. was less bullish than Viasat Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Quarterhill Inc. beats Viasat Inc.

Quarterhill Inc., an intellectual property licensing company, develops, acquires, and licenses various patented technologies. The company licenses its patents to companies that sell products utilizing a range of technologies, including Wi-Fi, WiMAX, LTE, CDMA, DSL, DOCSIS, Bluetooth, V-Chip, and 3D television, as well as automotive headlight assemblies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, video streaming, CMOS image sensors, building automation, computer gaming, smart meter monitoring, and LED lighting. It also manages the intellectual property of third party inventors. The companyÂ’s technologies are used in products in the communications and consumer electronics, medical, industrial, semiconductor, automotive, and aerospace markets. It licenses its intellectual property to approximately 290 companies worldwide. The company was formerly known as Wi-LAN Inc. and changed its name to Quarterhill Inc. in June 2017. Quarterhill Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

ViaSat, Inc. provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The companyÂ’s Satellite Services segment offers fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services under the Exede and WildBlue brands to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems; and enterprise broadband services. As of March 31, 2017, this segment provided broadband Internet services to approximately 659,000 consumer and small business subscribers. Its Commercial Networks segment offers fixed satellite networks comprising satellite network infrastructure and ground terminals designed to access Ka-band broadband services; mobile broadband satellite communication systems; and antenna systems for terrestrial and satellite applications, such as earth imaging, remote sensing, mobile satellite communication, Ka-band earth stations, and other multi-band antennas. This segment also provides design and technology services, including analysis, design, development, and specification of satellites and ground systems; ASIC and MMIC design; and wide area network compression for enterprise networks. The companyÂ’s Government Systems segment offers government satellite communication systems, including various mobile and fixed broadband modems, terminals, network access control systems, and antenna systems; cybersecurity and information assurance products and services; and tactical radio and information distribution systems to enable real-time collection and dissemination of secure real-time digital information between command centers, communications nodes, ground and maritime platforms, and airborne intelligence and defense platforms. ViaSat, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.