Contrasting of Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quanterix Corporation 27 14.24 N/A -1.52 0.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

Valuation and Earnings

Profitability

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quanterix Corporation 0.00% -76.6% -47.9% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1%

Liquidity

3.1 and 2.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Quanterix Corporation. Its rival Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.7 and 9.7 respectively. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Quanterix Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Quanterix Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $37, with potential upside of 167.15%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Quanterix Corporation and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 72.3% and 87.9%. About 5.4% of Quanterix Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 1.6% are Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quanterix Corporation -5.61% -12.44% 39.24% 49.73% 109.04% 69.2% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.32% -12.81% -33.11% -12.5% -38.11% -17.81%

For the past year Quanterix Corporation had bullish trend while Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.