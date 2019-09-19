Contrasting of Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER)

We are comparing Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quanterix Corporation 27 13.96 N/A -1.52 0.00 Omeros Corporation 17 12.13 N/A -2.49 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Quanterix Corporation and Omeros Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Quanterix Corporation and Omeros Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quanterix Corporation 0.00% -76.6% -47.9% Omeros Corporation 0.00% 132.1% -127.7%

Liquidity

Quanterix Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.1 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, Omeros Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.7 Quick Ratio. Quanterix Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Omeros Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Quanterix Corporation and Omeros Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Quanterix Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Omeros Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Omeros Corporation has a consensus target price of $26, with potential upside of 40.54%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Quanterix Corporation and Omeros Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 72.3% and 52.5% respectively. About 5.4% of Quanterix Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Omeros Corporation has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quanterix Corporation -5.61% -12.44% 39.24% 49.73% 109.04% 69.2% Omeros Corporation 1.91% 0.32% -18.97% 18.49% -24.6% 39.23%

For the past year Quanterix Corporation has stronger performance than Omeros Corporation

Summary

Quanterix Corporation beats Omeros Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.