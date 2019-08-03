Contrasting of Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)

Both Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quanterix Corporation 26 18.34 N/A -1.52 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 5 8.02 N/A -1.25 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Quanterix Corporation and Cerecor Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Quanterix Corporation and Cerecor Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quanterix Corporation 0.00% -76.6% -47.9% Cerecor Inc. 0.00% -218.9% -65.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Quanterix Corporation are 3.1 and 2.6 respectively. Its competitor Cerecor Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Quanterix Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Quanterix Corporation and Cerecor Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Quanterix Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Cerecor Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10.5 consensus target price and a 190.86% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Quanterix Corporation and Cerecor Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 72.3% and 55.2%. 5.4% are Quanterix Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Cerecor Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quanterix Corporation -5.61% -12.44% 39.24% 49.73% 109.04% 69.2% Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77%

For the past year Quanterix Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Cerecor Inc.

Summary

Quanterix Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Cerecor Inc.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.