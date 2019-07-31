Contrasting of Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT)

Both Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quanterix Corporation 26 18.82 N/A -1.43 0.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00

In table 1 we can see Quanterix Corporation and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quanterix Corporation 0.00% -60.4% -40.5% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4%

Liquidity

Quanterix Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.3 and 3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Quanterix Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 70.4% of Quanterix Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 84.8% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 12.1% of Quanterix Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 0.4% are Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quanterix Corporation -4.9% -0.9% -0.77% 30.79% 15.25% 19.72% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 4.56% -3.24% -12.31% -31.07% -30.72% -12.71%

For the past year Quanterix Corporation had bullish trend while Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Quanterix Corporation beats Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.