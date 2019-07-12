Contrasting of Quantenna Communications Inc. (QTNA) and Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN)

As Communication Equipment companies, Quantenna Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:QTNA) and Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quantenna Communications Inc. 21 38611300.00 N/A 0.13 186.74 Ciena Corporation 39 2.03 N/A 1.35 24.68

Demonstrates Quantenna Communications Inc. and Ciena Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Ciena Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Quantenna Communications Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Quantenna Communications Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Ciena Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Quantenna Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:QTNA) and Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantenna Communications Inc. 0.00% 2.6% 2.2% Ciena Corporation 0.00% 8.6% 4.5%

Liquidity

Quantenna Communications Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.2 and a Quick Ratio of 4.7. Competitively, Ciena Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3 and has 2.5 Quick Ratio. Quantenna Communications Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ciena Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Quantenna Communications Inc. and Ciena Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Quantenna Communications Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Ciena Corporation 0 5 10 2.67

Quantenna Communications Inc.’s average target price is $24.5, while its potential downside is -100.00%. Ciena Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $46.6 average target price and a 5.91% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Ciena Corporation looks more robust than Quantenna Communications Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Quantenna Communications Inc. and Ciena Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 87.2% and 96.3% respectively. Quantenna Communications Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.2%. Competitively, 1.6% are Ciena Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quantenna Communications Inc. -0.45% -0.62% 33.83% 42.63% 68.46% 67.87% Ciena Corporation -7.88% -13.28% -14.83% -3.28% 32.62% -1.8%

For the past year Quantenna Communications Inc. has 67.87% stronger performance while Ciena Corporation has -1.8% weaker performance.

Summary

Ciena Corporation beats Quantenna Communications Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Quantenna Communications, Inc. designs, develops, and markets wireless communication solutions enabling wireless local area networking for telecommunications service provider market in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s solutions portfolio comprises radio frequency chips and digital baseband chips, which support the IEEE Wi-Fi standards, including 802.11n, 802.11ac, and draft 802.11ax. It offers its products for home networking applications, including home gateways, repeaters, and set-top boxes, as well as retail, outdoor, small and medium business, enterprise networking, and consumer electronics applications. The company sells its Wi-Fi solutions directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers; and third-party distributors. Quantenna Communications, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Ciena Corporation provides equipment, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The companyÂ’s Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching. Its products include 6500 Packet-Optical Platform and the 5430 Reconfigurable Switching System, Waveserver stackable interconnect system, CoreDirector Multiservice Optical Switches, and OTN configuration for the 5410 Reconfigurable Switching System, as well as Z-Series Packet-Optical Platform; 3000 family of service delivery switches and service aggregation switches, and the 5000 family of service aggregation switches, as well as 8700 Packetwave Platform and the Ethernet packet configuration for the 5410 Service Aggregation Switch; and 4200 Advanced Services Platform, Corestream 5100/5200 Advanced Services Platform, Common Photonic Layer, and 6100 Multiservice Optical Platform. This segment also sells operating system software and enhanced software features embedded in each of these products. The companyÂ’s Software and Software-Related Services segment offers network management solutions, including the OneControl Unified Management System, ON-Center Network & Service Management Suite, Ethernet Services Manager, Optical Suite Release, and Planet Operate; and Blue Planet network virtualization, service orchestration, and network management software platform, as well as related installation, support, and consulting services. Its Global Services segment provides consulting and network design, installation and deployment, maintenance support, and training services. The company sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to network operators. Ciena Corporation was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Hanover, Maryland.