Contrasting of Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX) and China Ceramics Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CCCL)

Both Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) and China Ceramics Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CCCL) are each other’s competitor in the General Building Materials industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quanex Building Products Corporation 17 0.70 N/A -0.35 0.00 China Ceramics Co. Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -12.99 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Quanex Building Products Corporation and China Ceramics Co. Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Quanex Building Products Corporation and China Ceramics Co. Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quanex Building Products Corporation 0.00% -2.6% -1.4% China Ceramics Co. Ltd. 0.00% -71% -57.9%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.21 shows that Quanex Building Products Corporation is 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, China Ceramics Co. Ltd. is 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.62 beta.

Liquidity

Quanex Building Products Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.3 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor China Ceramics Co. Ltd. are 4 and 2.6 respectively. China Ceramics Co. Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Quanex Building Products Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Quanex Building Products Corporation shares and 0.3% of China Ceramics Co. Ltd. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Quanex Building Products Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 49% are China Ceramics Co. Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quanex Building Products Corporation 1.25% -1.9% 11.56% 23.56% 8.26% 37.01% China Ceramics Co. Ltd. 1.94% -6.52% -24.92% -52.84% -45.61% -44.03%

For the past year Quanex Building Products Corporation had bullish trend while China Ceramics Co. Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Quanex Building Products Corporation beats China Ceramics Co. Ltd. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the window and door industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Products and International Extrusion. It offers flexible insulating glass spacers; extruded vinyl profiles; window and door screens; and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as solar panel sealants, wood flooring, trim moldings, vinyl decking, fencing, water retention barriers, hardware, conservatory roof components, kitchen and bath cabinet doors and components, solar edge tapes, and other products. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers in the residential new construction, and residential remodeling and replacement markets through sales representatives, direct sales force, distributors, and independent sales agents. Quanex Building Products Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.