Contrasting of Qualys Inc. (QLYS) and AppFolio Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Both Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) and AppFolio Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qualys Inc. 79 4.79 33.61M 1.47 58.96 AppFolio Inc. 97 4.22 14.71M 0.55 176.83

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. AppFolio Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Qualys Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Qualys Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than AppFolio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qualys Inc. 42,313,987.16% 16.7% 10.3% AppFolio Inc. 15,190,004.13% 19.6% 12.2%

Volatility & Risk

Qualys Inc. has a 1.33 beta, while its volatility is 33.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, AppFolio Inc. is 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.18 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Qualys Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8. Competitively, AppFolio Inc. has 1.5 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Qualys Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AppFolio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Qualys Inc. and AppFolio Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Qualys Inc. 0 3 2 2.40 AppFolio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Qualys Inc. has a 18.30% upside potential and a consensus price target of $92.83. AppFolio Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $61 consensus price target and a -36.42% potential downside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Qualys Inc. seems more appealing than AppFolio Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Qualys Inc. and AppFolio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 89% and 72.8%. Insiders owned 15.3% of Qualys Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.4% are AppFolio Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Qualys Inc. -2.53% 0.06% -4.36% 3.16% -1.97% 15.81% AppFolio Inc. -8.17% -6.47% 0.32% 57.92% 56.1% 63.04%

For the past year Qualys Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than AppFolio Inc.

Summary

Qualys Inc. beats AppFolio Inc. on 9 of the 15 factors.

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Suite, which includes Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, AssetView, ThreatPROTECT, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall. Its integrated suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables customers to identify their IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions. The company also provides core services, including asset tagging and management, reporting and dashboards, questionnaires and collaboration, remediation and workflow, big data correlation and analytics engine, and alerts and notifications, which enable integrated workflows, management and real-time analysis, and reporting across IT security and compliance solutions. In addition, it offers cloud infrastructure services that include the data, data processing capabilities, software and hardware infrastructure, and infrastructure management capabilities. The company markets and sells its IT security and compliance solutions to customers directly through its sales teams, as well as indirectly through its network of channel partners, such as security consulting organizations, managed service providers, value added resellers, and consulting firms. It serves enterprises, government entities, and small and medium-sized businesses in various industries, including education, financial services, government, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, media, retail, technology, and utilities. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

AppFolio, Inc. provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a solution for the operational requirements of small and medium-sized property managers, including posting and tracking tenant vacancies, handling the leasing process electronically, administering maintenance and repairs with their vendor networks, and managing accounting and reporting to property owners, as well as for communicating with tenants and owners. The company also provides MyCase, a practice and case management solution that provides time tracking, billing, calendaring, client communication, and coordination with other lawyers and support staff, and legal document management and assembly for practitioners and small law firms. In addition, it offers Value+ services, such as its Website design and electronic payment services for property manager and law firm customers, as well as resident screening, background and credit checks, tenant liability insurance, maintenance contact center services, lead generation services, and debt collection services for property manager customers. As of December 31, 2016, it served 10,038 property manager customers; and 8,135 law firm customers. AppFolio, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.