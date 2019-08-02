Contrasting of Qualys Inc. (QLYS) and 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) and 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qualys Inc. 86 10.84 N/A 1.47 58.96 2U Inc. 53 1.81 N/A -0.79 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Qualys Inc. and 2U Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Qualys Inc. and 2U Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qualys Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 10.3% 2U Inc. 0.00% -6.5% -5.4%

Volatility and Risk

Qualys Inc. is 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.33. Competitively, 2U Inc.’s beta is 0.85 which is 15.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Qualys Inc. is 1.8 while its Current Ratio is 1.8. Meanwhile, 2U Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.1 while its Quick Ratio is 5.1. 2U Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Qualys Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Qualys Inc. and 2U Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Qualys Inc. 1 3 4 2.50 2U Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

Qualys Inc.’s average target price is $91.38, while its potential upside is 10.02%. 2U Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $70.78 average target price and a 417.40% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, 2U Inc. is looking more favorable than Qualys Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Qualys Inc. and 2U Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 89% and 0%. 15.3% are Qualys Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2% are 2U Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Qualys Inc. -2.53% 0.06% -4.36% 3.16% -1.97% 15.81% 2U Inc. -65.72% -66.87% -78.48% -77.37% -83.03% -74.26%

For the past year Qualys Inc. has 15.81% stronger performance while 2U Inc. has -74.26% weaker performance.

Summary

Qualys Inc. beats 2U Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Suite, which includes Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, AssetView, ThreatPROTECT, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall. Its integrated suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables customers to identify their IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions. The company also provides core services, including asset tagging and management, reporting and dashboards, questionnaires and collaboration, remediation and workflow, big data correlation and analytics engine, and alerts and notifications, which enable integrated workflows, management and real-time analysis, and reporting across IT security and compliance solutions. In addition, it offers cloud infrastructure services that include the data, data processing capabilities, software and hardware infrastructure, and infrastructure management capabilities. The company markets and sells its IT security and compliance solutions to customers directly through its sales teams, as well as indirectly through its network of channel partners, such as security consulting organizations, managed service providers, value added resellers, and consulting firms. It serves enterprises, government entities, and small and medium-sized businesses in various industries, including education, financial services, government, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, media, retail, technology, and utilities. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

2U, Inc. provides cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver education to students. Its cloud-based SaaS platform solutions include online campus, an online learning platform that enables its clients to offer educational content together with instructor-led classes in a live, intimate, and engaging setting through proprietary Web-based and mobile applications. The companyÂ’s integrated back-end applications launch, operate, and support clients' programs, as well as provide clients with real-time data and analytical insight related to student performance and engagement, student satisfaction, and enrollment. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services, including content development and student acquisition, admissions application advisory, student and faculty support, student field placement, accessibility, immersion support, faculty recruitment, and state authorization services. The company was formerly known as 2Tor Inc. and changed its name to 2U, Inc. in October 2012. 2U, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland.