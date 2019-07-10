Contrasting of Qualstar Corporation (QBAK) and Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR)

This is a contrast between Qualstar Corporation (NASDAQ:QBAK) and Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Diversified Electronics and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qualstar Corporation 6 0.92 N/A 0.71 7.35 Vicor Corporation 34 4.23 N/A 0.78 41.78

In table 1 we can see Qualstar Corporation and Vicor Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Vicor Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Qualstar Corporation. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Qualstar Corporation has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vicor Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Qualstar Corporation and Vicor Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qualstar Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Vicor Corporation 0.00% 18.1% 15.2%

Volatility & Risk

Qualstar Corporation has a beta of 0.6 and its 40.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Vicor Corporation has a 0.63 beta and it is 37.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Qualstar Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.6 and 2.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Vicor Corporation are 5.3 and 3.7 respectively. Vicor Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Qualstar Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 17.7% of Qualstar Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 43.7% of Vicor Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 37.62% of Qualstar Corporation shares. Competitively, 0.1% are Vicor Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Qualstar Corporation 4.48% -8.77% -11.36% 2.15% -47.28% -0.38% Vicor Corporation -8.27% 6.17% -12.63% -13.81% -15.04% -13.44%

For the past year Qualstar Corporation has stronger performance than Vicor Corporation

Summary

Vicor Corporation beats Qualstar Corporation on 10 of the 10 factors.

Qualstar Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power supplies under the N2Power brand; and data storage systems under the Qualstar brand worldwide. It offers switching power supplies that are used to convert AC line voltage to DC voltages, or DC voltages to other DC voltages for use in electronic equipment, such as telecommunications equipment, machine tools, routers, switches, wireless systems, and gaming devices. The company also provides automated magnetic tape libraries used to store, retrieve, and manage electronic data primarily in network computing environments, as well as provide data storage solutions for organizations requiring backup, recovery, and archival storage of critical data. Its tape libraries include cartridge tape drives, tape cartridges, and robotics that move the cartridges from their storage locations to the tape drives under software control. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, information technology departments, and small and medium businesses through distributor and reseller network, distributors, and independent outside sales representatives. Qualstar Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Simi Valley, California.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular components and power systems for converting, regulating, and controlling electric current worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers modular direct current (DC)-DC converters and complementary components, open-frame intermediate bus converters, configurable products, and custom power systems, as well as cool-power high density zero voltage soft switching DC-DC converters. It also provides modular power components, Vicor integrated adapter packages, system-in-package point-of-load regulators, and power path management components. The company serves independent manufacturers of electronic devices, original equipment manufacturers, and their contract manufacturers in aerospace and aviation, defense electronics, enterprise and high performance computing, industrial automation, medical diagnostics, test and measurement instrumentation, and vehicles and transportation, as well as telecommunications and network equipment and infrastructure markets. Vicor Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.