Contrasting of Qualstar Corporation (QBAK) and Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

We are comparing Qualstar Corporation (NASDAQ:QBAK) and Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Diversified Electronics companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qualstar Corporation 6 0.90 N/A 0.71 7.35 Bel Fuse Inc. 22 0.35 N/A 1.90 10.94

Demonstrates Qualstar Corporation and Bel Fuse Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Bel Fuse Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Qualstar Corporation. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Qualstar Corporation is presently more affordable than Bel Fuse Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qualstar Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Bel Fuse Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Qualstar Corporation and Bel Fuse Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.7% and 76.72% respectively. Qualstar Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 37.62%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.08% of Bel Fuse Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Qualstar Corporation 4.48% -8.77% -11.36% 2.15% -47.28% -0.38% Bel Fuse Inc. -6.64% -19.94% -12.97% -19.16% 5.32% 12.92%

For the past year Qualstar Corporation had bearish trend while Bel Fuse Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Bel Fuse Inc. beats Qualstar Corporation.

Qualstar Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power supplies under the N2Power brand; and data storage systems under the Qualstar brand worldwide. It offers switching power supplies that are used to convert AC line voltage to DC voltages, or DC voltages to other DC voltages for use in electronic equipment, such as telecommunications equipment, machine tools, routers, switches, wireless systems, and gaming devices. The company also provides automated magnetic tape libraries used to store, retrieve, and manage electronic data primarily in network computing environments, as well as provide data storage solutions for organizations requiring backup, recovery, and archival storage of critical data. Its tape libraries include cartridge tape drives, tape cartridges, and robotics that move the cartridges from their storage locations to the tape drives under software control. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, information technology departments, and small and medium businesses through distributor and reseller network, distributors, and independent outside sales representatives. Qualstar Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Simi Valley, California.

Bel Fuse Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries worldwide. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components. The company also provides power solutions and protection products comprising front-end power supplies; board-mount power products; industrial power products; module products; and circuit protection products. In addition, it offers expanded beam fiber optic connectors, cable assemblies, and active optical devices; copper-based connectors/cable assemblies; radio frequency connectors, cable assemblies, microwave devices, and low loss cables; and RJ connectors. The company sells its products under the Bel, TRP Connector, MagJack, Signal, Bel Power Solutions, Power-One, Melcher, Stratos, Fibreco, Cinch, Johnson, Trompeter, Midwest Microwave, Semflex, and Stewart Connector brands through direct strategic account managers, regional sales managers working with independent sales representative organizations, or authorized distributors. Bel Fuse Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.